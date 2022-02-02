MANILA - The source codes for the May 9 national and local elections have been deposited at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday, in compliance with the law.

The source codes for the election management system (EMS), vote-counting machine (VCM), and consolidation and canvassing system (CCS) were transferred from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) vault in Intramuros, Manila to the central bank's vault, where these will be held in escrow.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said the exercise is another important milestone in ensuring the conduct of credible elections.

This was in response to a journalist’s question about how the “integrity” of the polls may be preserved amid the internal row between outgoing Commissioner Rowena Guanzon and Commissioner Aimee Ferolino over three consolidated disqualification cases against presidential contender Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Guanzon retires on Wednesday, along with Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas, and Commissioner Antonio Kho, Jr.

“The Comelec is very much aware about the concerns about the integrity of the elections kaya nga natutuwa kami na nandito tayo ngayon sa Bangko Sentral (which is why we are happy we are here at the Bangko Sentral)" said Jimenez.



"This is a very key element in protecting the integrity of the elections - ang paglalagak sa ating source codes in escrow dito sa (putting the source codes here in) Bangko Sentral," he added.

“You see the source code is really the heart and soul of the election system and the fact that we have the [source codes] here, where it is protected from all danger gives us a guarantee that the source codes that we will be using on election day is trustworthy,” said Jimenez.

ACCESS

BSP managing director Rosabel Guerrero assured the public that only the Comelec has access to the codes.

“The source codes are secure,” Guerrero said.

The hash codes that were generated during the trusted build of the source codes were also deposited at the BSP.

“Yang hash codes na yan makikita mo yan sa lahat ng makinang gumagana on election day, and that is our guarantee na intact ang integrity ng elections,” explained Jimenez.

(The hash codes can be seen on every machine working on election day.)

He said unauthorized source code alterations or changes will not go undetected because the codes deposited at the BSP shall serve as “a reference point” for all.

