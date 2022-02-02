Police are already investigating the incidents, according to outgoing Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — On her last day at the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Wednesday fell victim to a bogus food order amounting to over P5,300.

LOOK: On her last day at Comelec, commissioner Rowena Guanzon’s name was used in a prank food order worth over P5,300. pic.twitter.com/bxHKbXZ9WW — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) February 2, 2022

"Terrible. These bad people have no mercy on the delivery riders. That is part of their harassment against me," said Guanzon, who made headlines the past several days over the expected decision of the Comelec First Division on the disqualification petitions against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

"Ang sasama nila. Kawawa mga pobreng food riders," she later said on Twitter.

(The people behind these food deliveries are so bad. I pity the poor food riders.)

According to Guanzon's office, the commissioner's name has been used in multiple bogus orders starting Tuesday night.

Police are already investigating the incidents, Guanzon said.

Guanzon, who retires as Comelec commissioner, has been engaged in a public spat with fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino as the latter has yet to release the Marcos disqualification case decision of the First Division, of which they are members.

Ferolino was accused by Guanzon of "hijacking" the resolution of the petitions to "defeat" her vote to disqualify Marcos over his 1995 tax evasion conviction.

Guanzon's vote would not be counted anymore because the draft ponencia on the case has yet to be released.

