

MANILA - Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday denied that the panel used its hearings on alleged COVID-19-related corruption issues to propel his re-election bid this year and to malign administration officials.

Gordon, who is running for senator in the May elections, led a total of 18 hearings on the alleged anomalous procurement of COVID-19 supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. The panel released Tuesday a 113-page partial report on its findings.

"What we have done is merely our job. Wala akong agenda kung 'di gawin ang aking trabaho (I don't have any other agenda but to do my job)," Gordon told reporters in a virtual press conference.

"It is not and never will be a personal crusade on any person or entity kahit na binabato na tayo ng masasakit na salita at pananakot (even if hurtful words and threats are being hurled against us)."

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte publicly lambasted Gordon for spearheading the Senate investigation on the purchase of pandemic supplies by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) from Pharmally amid allegations of overpricing.

Duterte had said he will personally campaign against Gordon, and called the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's investigation as a "waste of time."

"Tungkulin po namin to get to the truth and make sure that those responsible are held into account," Gordon said.

"What the Senate uncovered was reprehensible abuse rooted in the system of corruption," he added.

"When we find that there is even a whiff of corruption... We cannot shrink from our responsibility."

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee recommended the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials of Pharmally for allegedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic.

The panel also recommended charges against former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, and Overall Deputy Ombudsman Warren Liong, a former director at the Procurement Service of the DBM.

Gordon has yet to secure the signatures of at least 11 committee members, the number needed for the panel to adopt the report's findings and recommendations.

While several lawmakers have already committed to sign the partial report, he said there are some committee members who are hesitant to back the report due to Duterte's earlier pronouncements backing those tagged in the alleged anomaly.

"Alam ko naman na ginagapang ang ibang senador," Gordon said.

(I know that some senators are having some negotiations.)

"I hope hindi mahahati ang Senado. It will be tragic kung mahahati ang Senado based on partyline basis," he said.

(I hope the Senate will not be divided. It will be tragic if the Senate will be divided based on partylines.)

