Fil-Ams welcome PH lifting of facility-based quarantine

Filipino restaurant owner Mario Hernandez and his wife Vicky made three attempts to visit their families in the Philippines last year. But with a busy business and only two weeks to spare for a vacation, the mandatory hotel-based quarantine in the country made it impossible for them to do so.

"Yung two weeks sa atin ay ubos na, quarantine pa lang, so wala na. Birthday ng mother ko... supposed to be last July. October pinostpone, ganun din naghigpit na naman (Two weeks would be spent for quarantine alone. So nothing. My mother's birthday celebration was supposed to be last July. It was postponed to October but rules tightened again)," Vicky Hernandez shared.

Beginning February 1, the Philippine government's Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force lifted the mandatory facility-based quarantine for travelers who can show proof of full vaccinations and/or booster shots.

International travelers can now self-monitor and self-quarantine at the comforts of their homes and report Covid symptoms to local governments. However, they are still required to provide negative Covid test results when boarding an airplane.

Some Fil-Ams like the Hernandez couple welcome the new policy.

"Wala nang quarantine, less expenses, more time na ma-spend mo sa family mo sa Pilipinas (There are no more quarantines, less expenses, more time to spend with your family in the Philippines)," Mario Hernandez noted.

The lifting of quarantine requirements is also a big relief for Marcos Macalinao, who lost his 77-year-old mother last week. He is now planning to bring her remains home as soon as possible.

“Hindi ka naman mayaman na mayaman na galing ka ng America, tapos uuwi ka ng Pilipinas para magbayad ka ng hotel, magbayad ka nang lahat sayo di ba? (You are not very rich that you will come from America then go home to the Philippines and pay a hotel. You will pay for all right?)," Macalinao said.

Meanwhile, travel professionals in the East Coast are also reporting a bump in travel inquiries to the Philippines.

"It’s gonna start na yung pag-move ng business, kasi talagang apektado talaga yung negosyo namin buong pandemic (Our business was really affected by the pandemic)," Marilen Clemente of Rajah Tours asserted. "At alam namin na madaming gustong umuwi, lalo na yung mga Pilipinong gustong makita yung kamag anak nila (And we know that many want to go home, especially Filipinos who want to see their relatives)."

But just when travel restrictions in the Philippines have eased up, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a travel advisory, warning Americans against traveling to a dozen countries, including the Philippines because of high rates of Covid-19 infections.