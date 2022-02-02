The Department of Education has launched a program that seeks to improve senior high school students' digital literacy and soft skills. Photo courtesy of DepEd

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday it partnered with technology companies for a program that offers skills enhancement for senior high school (SHS) students, in a bid to raise their employability.

The Oplan TAWID (Technology-Assisted Work Immersion Delivery), which DepEd launched together with tech firms CloudSwyft and Microsoft, aims to enhance SHS students' digital literacy and soft skills.

"This is a great opportunity for our SHS students so they can see what lies ahead of them and to see what awaits them," Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

The program seeks to increase SHS students' employability by also linking them to employers for "relevant industry immersions."

The DepEd said it would partner with organizations from the information technology and business process management, and finance industries for the students' immersion.

Oplan TAWID comes following the Building an Impactful Resume and Online Professional Brand program, under which DepEd learners across the country were trained on online skilling platforms, the agency said.

The program's pilot phase started in November last year and will run until next month, DepEd said.

