Mga medical waste na nakita sa tabing-dagat sa Barangay Concepcion, Virac, Catanduanes noong Enero 23, 2022. Courtesy of Barangay Concepcion

MANILA - Seven children in Catanduanes who yielded positive antigen test results could not have gotten COVID-19 from the used syringes they played with, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The medical waste came from a laboratory and could not have been used with a COVID-19 vaccine, which does not use a live virus, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Ang COVID-19 vaccine natin ay 'di po siya live virus. So kung saka-sakaling meron mang nakapagtapon ng hiringgilya at nahawakan ng ibang tao katulad ng mga batang 'yan, 'yung posibilidad na mahawa sila ay napakaliit," she told repoters.

(A COVID-19 vaccine does not contain a live virus. So in the event someone throws out a syringe and people accidentally touched it like those kids, the possibility of them getting infected is very small.)

But the DOH will not "tolerate this kind of irresponsible behavior," Vergeire said of the disposal of medical wastes similar to what happened in Catanduanes.

"Gusto namin paalalahanan lahat ng aming laboratories, facilities, meron tayong batas na sumasaklaw sa ganitong violations," she said.

(We would like to remind our laboratories, facilities, that we have a law covering these violations.)

"Please dispose of your medical waste properly kasi 'pag 'di ginawa 'yan, maaari pang kumalat ang ibang sakit dito sa ating bansa."

(Please dispose of your medical waste properly because if you don't, other diseases can spread here in our country.)

A World Health Organization report released Tuesday called for reform and investment as medical waste from the pandemic pile and threaten human health and the environment.

The report estimates that some 87,000 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) or the equivalent of the weight of several hundred blue whales, has been ordered via a U.N. portal up until Nov. 2021 - most of which is thought to have ended up as waste.

The DOH said it was coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in managing medical waste.

--With reports from Reuters

Video courtesy fo Department of Health