Alert level system to stay in case of new COVID-19 variant: Palace

People visit shops along Binondo, Manila on Chinese New Year, February 1, 2022 as Metro Manila is put under the looser Alert Level 2 restriction with COVID-19 cases declining steadily. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The alert level system imposing COVID-19 restrictions will stay in preparation for possible surges of infection brought by a new variant of concern, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Vaccination against the coronavirus also still needs to be ramped in other regions, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

"'Di natin tatanggalin ang alert level system, just in case a new variant of concern or interest would come maibabalik natin agad sa Alert Level 2," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We will not remove the alert level system, just in case a new variant of concern or interest would come we can escalate immediately to Alert Level 2.)

"Hindi pa panahon para tanggalin ang alert level system. Sa NCR (National Capital Region) yes okay lang, mataas ang ating vaccination, but we still have to ramp up vaccination sa ibang regions, although we're seeing very very good numbers now in the regions."

(It's not yet time to remove the alert level system. It's NCR it's okay, we have high vaccination, but we still have to ramp up vaccination in other regions, although we're seeing very very good numbers now in the regions.)

A subtechnical working group is tasked to draft guidelines for the country's pandemic exit plan, Nograles added.

"We have to wait for what the health experts will tell us. Even the health experts are still wary, of course they're optimistic na papunta na sa parang flu, parang seasonal na because of what they saw with omicron, how the vaccines were able to work," he said.

Meantime, an area can deescalate to alert level 1, which removes indoor and outdoor venue capacity restrictions, when it has a total bed utilization of below 49 percent, has zero two-week growth rate, and has an average daily attack rate of less than 1, Nograles said.

"It’s new normal because dapat mataas ang vaccination rate especially for A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities)," he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force will asses Metro Manila's COVID-19 "numbers" on Feb. 12 or 13, Nograles said.