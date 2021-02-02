PH to finalize details of vaccine supply deals by month-end: Galvez

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday, January 22, 2021. Alex Nueva España, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - The Philippine government is set to finalize details of its supply agreement with at least five vaccine manufacturers by the end of this month, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said Tuesday.

“We are on the advanced stage already on the negotiation. And we are expecting na, this coming end of month of February, ay matapos na po lahat iyong details ng supply agreement (that all details of the supply agreement will be finished),” Galvez said during a public briefing.

However, he did not disclose the vaccine brands that the government is closing supply deals with, citing confidentiality rules.

Philippine officials earlier said that they are negotiating the procurement of 178 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate up to 92 million Filipinos or more than the country’s adult population. Galvez said that this is in anticipation of possible shortfall in vaccine supplies.

“Nakikita sa Europe at saka sa ibang lugar sa US, nagkaroon ng shortfall of manufacturing because of iyong raw materials. Talagang hindi kaagad-agad po iyan na magagawa,” Galvez said.

(We see that in Europe and parts of US, there is shortfall of manufacturing because of lack of raw materials. They really can't be manufactured that fast.)

"Nakikita po natin talaga na kailangan damihan po natin iyong ating angkat para in case nagkaroon ng slippage, tamang tama po iyong ano natin, na hindi po tayo magkukulang ng bakuna sa ating 70 percent to 80 percent na population.”

(We really need to import as many as we can so that in case of a slippage, we won't run short of the vaccines for the 70 to 80 percent of our population.)

The Philippines targets to begin its vaccination program this month, when some 3 million vaccines are expected to arrive.

Galvez said local government units (LGUs) that have inadequate preparation for the vaccine rollout, such as those without cold storage, will not be given their supply yet to prevent wasting COVID-19 jabs.

“Iyong gagawin po naming inspeksiyon, tuluy-tuloy po iyan until such time na iyong lugar nila ay ano. Ang gagawin po namin ay mga two weeks prior ng deployment, magkakaroon kami ng final check-up doon sa mga LGUs po na iyon,” he said.

(Our inspection will be continuous until such time their preparation is in place. We will do final checks with LGUs two weeks prior to deployment of the vaccines.)

COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon meanwhile said the government is also considering to convert some quarantine facilities into vaccination sites.

"Not only the testing sites, but also other quarantine facilities that may not be needed anymore at this point. We are also looking at converting them into vaccination sites," he told CNN Philippines.

The Philippines has reported 528,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, including 30,368 active infections.

RELATED VIDEO