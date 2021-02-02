PH not affected by EU-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply row: Galvez

National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease-2019 (NTF COVID-19) chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. gives updates to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on January 25, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - The Philippines' vaccine czar on Tuesday said the country’s supply of vaccines from British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca are not affected by issues of the European Union.

President Rodrigo Duterte had accused the EU of holding up exports of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, particularly from AstraZeneca, after the bloc announced that it was placing export controls of COVID-19 vaccines to protect its own supplies.

Vaccine czar and National Task Force on COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. noted that the Philippines would not have a problem in securing supplies of AstraZeneca vaccines, as the jabs would be manufactured in Thailand.

“'Yun po ang realidad na talagang sa ngayon, nakikita natin na may pulitika ang EU at UK, considering nakita natin na

ang British government is needing the vaccine very much because of the UK variant,” Galvez said on Tuesday's public briefing.

(That's the reality, that currently, we see there's politics in EU and UK, and that the British government also needs the vaccine very much because of the UK variant.)

“Nakita natin na sila they are haggling for supply, pero sa atin po, wala pong problema dahil ang ating suplay ay galing sa plant ng Thailand at saka mayroon tayong another plant sa Serum Institute of India na pwede tayong magkaroon ng tie-up. And possibly, dun po ma-resolve 'yung logistical requirement po natin,” he said.

(We know that they are haggling for supply, but for us, we don't have a problem since our supply will be coming from Thailand and another plant at the Serum Institute of India, which can have a tie-up. And possibly, the logistical requirement may be resolved there.)

Galvez said the NTF is even set to conduct a virtual inspection of AstraZeneca’s manufacturing plant in Thailand on Wednesday.

The drugmaker said last week it would fall short of delivering promised vaccines to the EU, igniting a backlash from the bloc.

The EU is now looking into a scheme to monitor and authorize export of vaccines, potentially blocking them if its own supply is not met.

AstraZeneca is one of the 7 vaccine manufacturers the Philippines is in talks with for supply deals, which are on top of the millions of doses it expects to receive via the COVAX facility.

— With a report from Reuters

