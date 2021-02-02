Pasig more than doubles health aides' salary, awards separation pay for retirees

A health worker waits for a ride at a waiting shed outside the Pasig City General Hospital on August 6, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday announced that the salaries of health aides in the city would be doubled, while retiring health "volunteers" would be given separation pay depending on the length of their service.

Some 314 Pasig health aides will receive at least P12,000 a month, more than double their current P5,000 monthly pay, Sotto said in a social media post.

"Tungo sa Universal Health Care, kailangan palakasin pa natin ang primary health care. Susi rito ang mga health center at mga personnel nito," he said.

(For the sake of Universal Health Care, we need to strengthen our primary health care. The key to this is our health centers and its personnel.)

"Marami sa kanila ay deka-dekada nang 'volunteer status' pero ang totoo, mabigat ang katungkulan nila," he said.

(Most of them have been working for decades with a volunteer status but in reality, they have big responsibilities.)

Retiring health aides would also receive a separation pay of P10,000 for every year of service, the mayor said.

The salary increase and separation pay for community health workers in the city is Sotto's latest move to prioritize health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, Pasig City announced that it would begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for the city's medical frontliners this month.

