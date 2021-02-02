Pasay City to use some schools as COVID-19 vaccination sites: mayor



MANILA - Pasay City is planning to use some schools as COVID-19 vaccination sites, its mayor said Tuesday, as the local government continues preparations for its inoculation program.

Pasay will have 14 vaccination sites with 9 teams per location, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano said in an interview on state television.

"Halos lahat [ng vaccination sites] ay malalaking schools upang mas marami kaming ma-cater," she said.

(Almost all our vaccination sites will be big schools so that we can cater to more people.)

The city is in talks with several companies that could provide cold storage facilities, she said.

"Inaayos namin ang Pasay City General Hospital dahil alam namin na hindi ito one time. Tuloy-tuloy na ito taon-taon," she said.

(We are also fixing the Pasay City General Hospital because we know that this is not a one-time thing. This will have to continue every year.)

Pasay City earlier announced that it has ordered 275,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

