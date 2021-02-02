Online survey: Only 56 pct of 15,600 Filipinos say yes to COVID-19 vaccines

Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride on Oct. 8, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — An online survey conducted by University of Santo Tomas professors and students has showed that only 55.9% of their 15,651 respondents are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The open access online survey, conducted by the UST-CoVAX research team from January 16 to 30, 2021 and posted on several social media platforms in both Filipino and English forms, was answered by Filipinos from all 17 regions in the country.

Asked if they would use a COVID-19 vaccine if it is available in the Philippines, only 23.7% said definitely yes, while 32.1% said probably yes. While combined they make up more than half of the respondents, the largest group includes those who said they are unsure (34%). Only 6.7% said “probably no” and 3.5% said “definitely no.”

UST-CoVAX online survey conducted January 16 to 30, 2021.

A large majority of the respondents also expressed confidence for vaccines made in the United States or Europe. Only 38.6% said they are confident in using a vaccine from Russia and only 17.7% are confident in using Chinese vaccines.

But half (50.9%) also said that they have no preference and will use any safe and effective vaccine.

VACCINE WORRIES

Nine in 10 respondents said they were worried about the side effects, efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Almost all (98%) are also worried about fake vaccines.

A large majority (80% to 85%) also expressed concerns that the vaccines would cost high, were made too quickly, not tested properly, or are not effective against the virus variants.

Majority also said they will only receive a vaccine if many people or if politicians receive it first.

Because the study is not a random, scientific survey and relied mostly on those active on social media, majority (71.5%) of the respondents were young and below 35 years old.

A larger portion (83.3%) were college educated. More than half were professional or white collar workers while a third were students. More than half of the group were from the National Capital Region (44.1%) and Region 4-A (21.3%).

“One drawback of an open access survey is that we were not able to recruit more respondents who do not have ready access to social media because of poverty or lack of internet availability,” said the UST-CoVAX team, adding that they are not claiming that the survey is representative of the population.

“It is a snapshot of a significant fraction of the country that is educated and socially influential, all of whom would have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity,” the group said.

HESITANCY

The UST-CoVAX group said the combined 55.9% is higher than the findings of other surveys, which “could be explained by demographic differences between respondents.”

“Strikingly, an even larger number of our respondents (86.4%) agreed that vaccines would decrease their chances of getting COVID-19. This suggests that our respondents are not suspicious of vaccines as a whole, but that they are concerned specifically about the COVID-19 vaccines that are available on the market,” the group said.

However, the UST-CoVAX group also said it is a cause of concern that majority of the respondents lack confidence in vaccines made in China or Russia.

“This is worrisome because vaccines made in these countries will be necessary to complete the vaccine portfolio that will allow our country to achieve herd immunity this year,” the group said.

It said the government must make a concerted effort to convince Filipinos that the scientific process is enough to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines, regardless of the country of origin.

Of those surveyed, 84.4% said they were worried about getting COVID-19. Only 32.3% though think that there is a high possibility that they will be infected in the next few months.

Almost all or 96% are worried that a family member will get infected. The same percentage also believe that COVID-19 is a serious disease while 74% said they will get very sick if they become infected.

“These findings suggest that a successful national vaccination strategy must appeal to the Filipino’s love and concern for the family. First and foremost, Filipinos will be vaccinated to protect our families,” the UST-CoVAX group said.

Of those surveyed, 10.9% have tested positive for COVID-19 while 60.3% said they knew someone who was infected.

Only a minority at 10.5% have pre-existing disease while 85.8% said they have good or very good health.