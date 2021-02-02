Metro Manila shift to MGCQ unlikely in March: OCTA Research

Pedestrians cross the intersection of Makati Avenue and Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City on Jan. 28, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The easing of lockdown in Metro Manila to the least stringent level in March is unlikely, the OCTA Research Group said Tuesday.

The shift to modified general community quarantine, the lowest of 4 lockdown levels, will depend on the country's vaccine rollout, said OCTA Research fellow, Professor Guido David.

"Most likely malabo kasi I doubt makakapag rollout tayo ng 1 million doses sa Metro Manila within February," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's unlikely to happen because I doubt we can rollout 1 million doses in Metro Manila within February.)

"Mahirap pa masabi kasi depende sa rollout. 'Yung March baka masyado pa maaga. Baka April pa."

(It's hard to say because it would depend on the rollout. March might be too early, maybe April.)

The timing of the government's decision to ease quarantine level is "very critical" as it aims to rollout inoculations, David said.

"Ayaw din naman kasi natin magkaroon ng surge. Made-delay tayo pag maraming nakacheck-in na may sintomas sa hospitals," he said.

(We don't want a surge. It would delay our rollout if many are admitted in the hospitals.)

"Yung mga doctors and nurse mahihirapan, sila rin ang magaadminister ng vaccine sa'tin. Keep the pandemic in check habang hinihintay natin tutal malapit na rin naman."

(It would make it difficult for our doctors and nurses, who will administer the vaccine. So we have to keep the pandemic in check while we wait for the rollout which is soon.)

David, meantime, said he "generally does not agree" with government's policy of mandating the wearing of face masks inside private vehicles.

"Hindi naman superspreader event din sa maliit na sasakyan.

Ganun pa man naiintindihan ko sa implementation. Baka yun ang point...Mahirap yan iimplement. Sa sobrang dami ng sasakyan implementation problem din yan" he said.

(Small vehicles are not superspreader events, but I can understand if it is for implementation. It's hard to implement because there are so many vehicles.)

"Generally 'di ako agree sa idea. Pero kung kailangan, ako mismo magsusuot ako ng face mask."

(I generally do not agree with the idea but if needed, I will wear a face mask.)