Malabon City targets to inoculate more than 100,000 individuals

Malabon City to present its vaccination plan to representatives of the DILG, DOH and other members of the COVID-19 vaccine CODE Team pic.twitter.com/Nq7JMJHFp7 — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) February 2, 2021

MANILA - About 1,100 individuals per day is set to be inoculated in Malabon City once the COVID-19 vaccines arrive, Mayor Lenlen Oreta said Tuesday.

The city is prioritizing 118,930 individuals working as frontliners such as health workers, the indigent, senior citizens and uniformed personnel for its vaccination program.

According to Oreta, the city expects to receive initially a total of P50M worth of vaccines from AstraZeneca.

He admits though that vaccine hesitancy among his constituents has yet to be fully addressed. In a survey conducted by the LGU among 1,356 respondents, only 484 said they were willing to be inoculated.

“Importante, convincing the masses kasi marami pa natatakot. When we did the survey, ang gusto mabakuna only a little about 30%,” he told reporters.

(It’s important to convince the masses because many are still afraid. When we did the survey, only a little about 30% wanted to be vaccinated.)

During the Malabon’s vaccine micro plan presentation Tuesday, Health Department Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told local officials to initiate an online townhall meeting to allay doubts and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine.

This after the local chief executive brought up the doubts of residents as to the quick discovery of a vaccine against the coronavirus and their fears on possible allergies or side effects.

“Parang, wait and see. We still have to convince the masses. We set an example, papabakuna tayo,” said Oreta, adding that the city's health centers have already started their awareness campaign to allay the people's fears.

Oreta assured to have himself inoculated in public together with other local officials to inspire confidence.

“Personally, wala ako preferred (vaccine), basta ilabas yan, safe yan, kasi dumaan sa FDA. So that’s good for me,” he said.

(Personally, I don’t have a preferred vaccine, as long as its safe because it passed through the FDA. So, that’s good for me.)

Oreta said he is open to allowing Malabon residents to choose their preferred brand of vaccine if options are available.

City Health Officer Dr Bobby Romero clarifies there will be 5 vaccination sites in Malabon and a total of 11 vaccination teams. With this, the city initially targets to inoculate 1,100 individuals daily or a total of 118,000 persons under categoryA (frontliners, senior citizens) pic.twitter.com/UjtSD4nysP — Angel Movido (@angelmovido) February 2, 2021

Dr. Bobby Romero, Malabon city’s health officer, emphasized the importance of barangay health workers who will be directly informing individuals about their screening, assessment and inoculation schedule.

Vaccination sites include the Ospital ng Malabon and 4 more elementary schools. The city may utilize more sites, depending on the response for vaccination, Oreta said.

The storage facility and freezers are also in place.

Romero said the vaccination process will most likely take a total of 17 minutes, plus an additional 30 minutes for the time required to monitor any possible immediate side or adverse effects. Around 15 minutes is also allotted for the transportation or travel time of individuals.

The Department of Health called Malabon's plan excellent while noting it should also work on a back-up plan as regards other possible recipients of the vaccine if the initial target is not met.

“Dapat may back-up plan din kayo, kung may hindi talaga nag-change mind, or nagkasakit on the day,” Cabotaje said.

(There should be a back-up plan, in case some don't change their minds, or get sick on vaccination day.)

The DOH said it estimates the vaccine rollout to begin in Malabon by mid-March to April.

