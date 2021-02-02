Local governments urged to build mega vaccination centers for COVID-19 jabs

A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine before administering an injection during the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Moscow, Russia Dec. 5, 2020. Maxim Shemetov, Reuters/File

MANILA - Local governments preparing to roll out their own COVID-19 inoculation programs should set aside funds for the establishment of "mega vaccination centers" and other related costs, the official in charge of the Philippines' coronavirus vaccination program said Tuesday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) is not inclined to release COVID-19 jabs to local governments that have no capacity to store and administer the drug, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said in an interview on state-run channel PTV.

"Ayaw po namin na may masayang na bakuna. When we inspect, tinitingnan natin 'yung capacity nila, 'yung readiness nila at 'yung leadership nila," he said.

(We don't want to waste any vaccine. When we inspect, we are looking at their capacity, their readiness and their leadership.)

"Kailangan pondohan nila para madagdagan 'yung vaccinators at gumawa sila ng mega vaccination centers," he said.

(They have to set funds for additional vaccinators and build mega vaccination centers.)

The government is also considering to convert some quarantine facilities into vaccination sites, COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon told CNN Philippines.

"Not only the testing sites, but also other quarantine facilities that may not be needed anymore at this point. We are also looking at converting them into vaccination sites," he said.

The national government has been "able to lock in 100 million doses," at least a third of which are expected to be delivered this quarter, Galvez said.

The Department of Health (DOH) has about 30 million "syringes and other consumables" needed for the administration of the vaccines, but local governments - especially those who have high revenues - may have to shoulder additional costs, he said.

"Hindi namin sila bibigyan ng bakuna pag hindi pa sila ready."

(We won't give them vaccines if they are not yet ready.)

Manila, Quezon City, Pasig and Taguig are doing well with their inoculation plans, while other Metro Manila cities are preparing well for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, Galvez said.

"Mag-i-inspect pa kami sa Thursday ng mga cold storage facility. On going pa po 'yung bidding at negotiation," he said.

(We will still inspect cold storage facilities on Thursday. Biddings and negotiations are still on going.)

The national government expects to finish bidding out all supply agreements by this month, he said.

Inoculation plans of local governments in Visayas and Mindanao are expected to begin soon, he said.

