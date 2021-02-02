'Just lay off foreign affairs': Locsin calls out Roque after remarks on China's Coast Guard law

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday called out Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque for commenting on the latest flashpoint between Philippines-China relations.

On Twitter, Lacson told Roque to “lay off foreign affairs” after the latter said that Malacanang does not believe that Beijing’s law allowing its Coast Guard to use armed force against foreign vessels has killed any hope to have a binding code of conduct in the South China Sea.

"I am not listening to Harry Roque. Love the guy but he’s not competent in this field. We do not go back to The Hague. We might lose what we won. Harry, lay off," Locsin said in a tweet.

The China Coast Guard law also allows coast guard personnel to demolish other countries' structures built on Chinese-claimed reefs and to board and inspect foreign vessels in waters claimed by China.

Roque on Monday said the Philippines can take China anew to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to question its controversial law.

In 2016, an International arbitration court ruled that China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea has no legal basis. Beijing is disregarding the landmark decision.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio had said that Beijing’s law is proof of China’s “bad faith” in its ongoing talks with Southeast Asian countries to pass a COC in South China Sea, or also known as the West Philippine Sea.

Greg Poling, director of Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative-Center for Strategic and International Studies, also noted China Coast Guard has been behaving "violently, aggressively [and] illegally" even without the law.

"This law doesn't really change that but it's one more tool in the toolkit. And it will be one more excuse that the China Coast Guard will use the next time they sink a foreign vessel or create at least a risk of collision on purpose to block oiling gas activities or resupply or whatever else they decide to do to take the next fight," he said in an ANC interview.

Last month, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China’s Coast Guard law.



China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the Philippines and 3 other South China Sea claimants, are currently negotiating for a more binding Code of Conduct in the contested waters.

