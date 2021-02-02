House panel OKs resolution amending economic constitutional provisions

House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco presides over the special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on October 13, 2020, after 186 lawmakers voted to ratify his election as Speaker at the Celebrity Sports Plaza on October 12, 2020 in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A House of Representatives committee on Tuesday approved a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Voting 62-3-3, the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments approved Resolution of Both Houses 2 which seeks to add the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law" to the charter’s provisions on the economy, empowering Congress to pass laws to regulate foreign investment restrictions.

The committee, however, at the last minute dropped a proposal to allow foreigners to own land.

It also adopted a committee report recommending the adoption of the resolution to the whole House.

The proposed easing of restrictions is also sought on the ownership and management of mass media, public utility, educational institutions, investments and capital to foreign investors, according to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, who filed the resolution.

The move to resume charter change hearings has earned criticism from opposition lawmakers and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Velasco had earlier said there was "no more time" to pursue charter change as government should focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

