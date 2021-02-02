House OKs on final reading bill vs discrimination on race, ethnicity, religion

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a measure that aims to protect and promote the right to equality and non-discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and religion.

With 208-0-0 votes, lawmakers passed House Bill No. 8243 or the Equality and Non-Discrimination on Race, Ethnicity, and Religion Act, which would make incitement to discrimination and harassment punishable.

According to the bill, discrimination is considered as any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference made on the basis of race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, religion or religious affiliation or beliefs which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment or exercise on an equal footing of a person’s human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural, civil or any other field of the person’s public life.

The measure also provided concise definitions of the terms ethnic origin, ethnolinguistic group, religious affiliation or belief, stereotype and stereotyping.

It also described the presumption of discrimination as a condition or situation which arises when a person requires another person to comply with a term, condition or requirement that is not reasonable to a person — and that person cannot comply with the term, condition or requirement which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise on an equal footing by persons of the same race, color, descent, or national or ethnic origin, religion or religious affiliation or beliefs.

Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman and Anak Mindanao Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan, among the authors of the measure, lauded the approval of the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers said the measure is a victory for Filipinos fighting against any kind of discrimination based on race, ethnicity, and religion.

The approval of the bill has “long been overdue,” the two lawmakers said, urging the Senate to swiftly pass its counterpart measure.

They said the measure would be a victory for all Filipinos who have fallen victim to discrimination, including Moros and indigenous peoples.

“Tagumpay ito ng lahat ng Pilipinong naging biktima ng diskriminasyon, kasama na ang mga kapatid nating Moro at mga katutubo. Kapag maisasabatas ang panukalang ito, wala nang inosenteng Moro ang maaaresto sa isang krimen. Wala nang hindi matatanggap sa trabaho dahil lamang siya ay may suot na hijab,” the statement added.