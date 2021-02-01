House OKs forest use bill on final reading

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that will further protect Philippine forests and regulates the use of forest resources.

House Bill 8179, or the Sustainable Forest Management Bill, identifies several illegal acts to ensure the protection of forests, as well as special uses of forest lands.

Among the illegal acts specified in HB 8179 are the following:

Harvesting, gathering, collection or possession of forest resources from protection lands

Illegal harvesting, gathering, collection or possession of forest resources as an act of economic sabotage

Grazing livestock in forest lands without authority

Unlawful occupation of forest lands

Destruction of forest lands

Unlawful operations of sawmills, wood processing plants and forest-based industries

Non-establishment of tree parks and green spaces

Illegal conversion of tree parks and green spaces

The bill also provides for an undersecretary for forestry. Only registered professional foresters should also be appointed for positions in the Forest Management Bureau (FMB).

HB 8179 also allows special uses of forest lands, such as converting it to a forest park, a herbal or medicinal plantation, public landing site or airstrip, farm-to-market roads, a water reservoir and for renewable energy projects, among others.

“The proposed Sustainable Forest Management Act (House Bill 8179), which got approved on 3rd and final reading today at the House, identifies at least ten specific illegal acts to make sure the forests are sustainably managed,” said Rep. Lawrence Fortun, author of the measure, said in a statement.