DFA vows justice for slain Filipino receptionist in Abu Dhabi

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday vowed to seek justice over the death of a Filipino migrant worker in Abu Dhabi who had been missing since March.

The remains of Mary Anne Daynolo, a hotel receptionist, was found on January 30, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

The United Arab Emirates has arrested a suspect, a colleague of Daynolo who confessed to the crime.

Authorities are still looking for two others who helped the suspect bury the Filipina, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned for justice,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Here goes. With deep regret DFA confirms that the dead body of Ms. Mary Anne Daynolo, missing since March 2020, has been found. Remains arrived 1/30/21. UAE police arrested murder suspect—a colleague of Ms. Daynolo—confessed to crime. We’ll leave no stone unturned for justice. https://t.co/BMs57o59Js — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 2, 2021

Daynolo’s remains were repatriated over the weekend, Malacañang earlier said.

Government will cover Daynolo's burial expenses and her kin will also receive financial assistance, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

-- Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News