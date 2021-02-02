COVID-19 cases in Bontoc, Sagada rise to 34: PH testing czar

Bontoc, Mountain Province in this photo taken on November 25, 2017. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Thirty-four more people in Bontoc and Sagada in Mountain Province have tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippines' coronavirus testing chief said Tuesday.

Thirty-two of the 1,709 people tested in Bontoc contracted COVID-19, while 2 of the 418 swabbed in Sagada registered a positive result, Sec. Vince Dizon said in a televised press conference.

Based on the latest report of the region's health office, 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mountain Province, of which, 230 are active infections.

Among the cases in Bontoc are of the UK variant, which is said to be more transmissible.

Region-wide, the Cordillera has logged 11,848 total coronavirus infections, including 1,109 active cases.

"Eight million tests na tayo simula ng nag-ramp up tayo ng testing," Dizon said, noting that the government has been conducting up to 45,000 COVID-19 tests a day after the new strain of the disease was first reported in the country.

On Monday, Bontoc's local government placed 5 villages under lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

The Department of Health earlier said it was looking at 8 overseas Filipino who returned to the Cordillera Administrative Region, to find the source of the new COVID-19 variant that spread in Bontoc

Officials are also monitoring 53 new COVID-19 cases in Isabela, another province in the norther part of Luzon, Dizon said.

The country has recorded 528,853 confirmed coronavirus infections, as of Tuesday, including 30,368 active cases, 10,874 total fatalities and 487,611 total recoveries.

Vaccines against the coronavirus are expected to arrive in the country this month, with the government aiming to inoculate up to 70 million to achieve herd immunity against the disease.

