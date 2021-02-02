Close to 2,000 hogs culled following ASF outbreak in 4 Leyte towns

MANILA - Almost 2,000 pigs were culled following an outbreak of the Africa Swine Fever (ASF) in four towns in the province of Leyte, an official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday.

Francis Rosaroso, chief of the Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information Section in Eastern Visayas, said that as of Monday, more than 1,900 pigs have been culled from ASF-affected towns.

“Mabilisan at agarang kilos ang dapat naming gawin dito,” he Rosaroso said.

(We need to act fast.)

The town recently added to the list of ASF-affected towns the municipality of Dulag.

“Isang barangay lang po 'yung apektado as of the moment, 'yung Barangay Combis,” said Rosaroso.

(As of the moment, only one village is affected and that is Barangay Combis.)

He said provincial and city directors, as well as city and municipal mayors were directed to strengthen border security and checkpoints.

“Ina-advice lahat ng local government officials na sana po 'yung border security ay talagang seguraduhin, dapat po walang humpay yung pagbabantay doon,” he said.

(We advice all local government officials to ensure continuous monitoring and border security.)

He also appealed for a whole of nation approach in fighting ASF to prevent the disease from further spreading.

