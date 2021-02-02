Analyst laments Philippines' 'tepid' response to Myanmar military coup

Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against Myanmar's military after seizing power from a democratically elected civilian government and arresting its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 1, 2021. Issei Kato, Reuters

MANILA - A political science professor on Tuesday described as "tepid" the Philippines' response on the military coup in Myanmar, as world leaders condemned the arrest of the Southeast Asian country's leaders and called for restoration of its democracy.

"It's surprising to me still that the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), our Foreign [Affairs] Secretary [Teodoro Locsin Jr.] himself who supported the restoration of democracy during the time of President [Cory] Aquino would be very tepid in responding and very trying to pussyfoot that it's an internal matter," Professor Jaime Naval of the UP Department of Political Science told ANC.

He noted that Locsin was "pivotal" to Aquino's mandate after the 1986 People Power Revolution, which ended the regime of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The DFA chief was then the speechwriter and legal counsel to the late President, who played a critical role in restoring the country's democracy.

"So, there is room for like democratic minds [and] qualities like the Philippines to be able to have a good input or response, not partly to pressure but partly to remind," Naval said.

"Partly maybe to, as a brotherly advice, [say] 'Hey guys, this is anachronistic to the time. Hindi na 'to uso. You are going back from where you started.'"

Naval also stressed that Southeast Asian neighbors couldn't stand idly by the tensions in Myanmar over the result of recent elections.

"Geopolitically, this is not something that we could just stand idly by and watch. We hope that the people in Myanmar, particularly the civilians, will have their day, their sovereignty, their voices will be heard," he said.

On Monday, Locsin likened the situation in Myanmar as a "chess move" than a coup.

"Report from Myanmar indicates a chess move but not a coup on the party of the MDS (Myanmar Defense Services); the CIC (commander-in-chief) committed to respect the 2008 Constitution which respects military role," he wrote on Twitter.

The DFA chief also wrote, " As Foreign Secretary I've taken a wait & see attitude to Myanmar. But my President is not calculating. He is a man of strong personality loyalties. In his eyes Aung San Suu Kyi & Myanmar are one & the same. I've noted his affection for her. I await his orders."

In a later tweet, Locsin said he and Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar Eduardo Kapunan Jr. were "strategizing what successively well-thought-out positions to take as circumstances change."

He has yet to respond to Naval's remark.

The Philippine government hopes the situation in Myanmar will return to normal even as it distances from what it regards as the country's internal affairs, said Harry Roque, spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte.

