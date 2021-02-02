Alleged Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Zamboanga City

Arrasid Adjing Halissam, an alleged Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader, was killed in a police operation in Zamboanga City Tuesday. DART Zamboanga

Authorities killed an alleged sub-leader of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf group in a dawn operation in Zamboanga City Tuesday after the suspect supposedly tried to evade arrest.

The suspect was identified as Arrasid Adjing Halissam, alias Guru Ara.

Police said the suspect was armed with a caliber .45 pistol and attempted to evade arrest during the implementation of a search warrant in Margarita Drive, Barangay San Roque.



He allegedly fired at operatives, prompting them to shoot him dead.

Halissam was known to be a trusted aide of slain Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, and the facilitator of late Malaysian international terrorist Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan, police said.

Marwan was killed in a police operation in January 2015, where an ensuing gun battle between state forces and rebels led to the death of 44 police commandos.

Authorities also said Halissam was involved in several kidnapping and bombing incidents in the Zamboanga Peninsula. He was monitored to be allegedly facilitating the recruitment of new members of Daulah Islamiya.

A caliber .45 pistol and components of an improvised explosive device were recovered in the area.

- Leizel Lacastesantos, ABS-CBN News