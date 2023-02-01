'The right choice': Tulfo backs Gatchalian's appointment as DSWD chief

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leads the distribution of relief assistance to victims of tropical storm Paeng in Broce Central Elementary School of Peace at Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Nov. 1, 2022. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool/File

MANILA — Former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo welcomed Wednesday the appointment of Valenzuela City 1st District Rep. Rex Gatchalian as the agency's new chief.

"I believe the President made the right choice of appointing congressman Gatchalian as new DSWD secretary," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"I believe DSWD will be in good hands. I believe that social services will always come on time especially during calamities."

Tulfo left his post in December after his appointment was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments over issues regarding his American citizenship and libel conviction.

Marcos said last week he planned to retain the former broadcaster in his administration.

"The time he was running the DSWD, he did a very good job so we cannot lose that kind of asset," he told reporters.

Tulfo said he is not pressuring Marcos to give him another position.

He is currently working as chairman of the ACT-CIS party-list's public service program.

"There's a lot of ways serving the government. There's a lot of ways serving this country, not only working in the Cabinet or in a government position," he said.

In the interview, Tulfo lamented his libel conviction was considered during the CA hearing.

"I don't believe I fall on that category about moral turpitude because it should only apply to people running for public office whereas my case, I was appointed by the President," he said.

Some intimate details of his personal life, including having children from several women, were also discussed during the hearing.

"I'm not proud. It was a mistake but I learn a lot in those mistakes, which I did rectify right away," he said.

"Siguro perpekto 'yung tao kaya he asked that question but it's okay," Tulfo added.

Gatchalian took his oath before the President Tuesday.

The lawmaker assured his constituents the House of Representatives would appoint a caretaker to take over his duties.