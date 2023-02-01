Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona appears at the Philippine Senate in Manila on Jan. 16, 2012. Jay Directo, AFP/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 2nd Division has affirmed its dismissal of the forfeiture case against former chief justice Renato Corona, his wife Cristina, and other associates.

In its resolution dated Jan. 30, 2023, the court granted the omnibus motion for the issuance of certificate of finality and to direct the court sheriff to cause the lifting of the writ of preliminary attachment on the subject properties.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the court dismissed the forfeiture case against Corona, who passed away in 2016 and was ousted as chief justice in 2012, noting that he, his wife and associates have other sources of income aside from their salaries as public officials.

“Considering the finality of judgment in the instant case, it has now become a ministerial duty of the Court to issue a Certificate of Finality and to cause its entry of the same to the Books of Judgments,” the court said.

The resolution was penned by Associate Justice Arthur Malabaguio, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera Jr. and Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona.

The court noted that petitioner Republic of the Philippines, represented by the Office of the Ombudsman, did not file a motion for reconsideration on the dismissal of the forfeiture case.

“The failure of herein petitioner to file a motion for reconsideration or appeal from the dismissal of its amended petition for forfeiture against respondents renders finality to the decision dated November 3, 2022, which is executory by operation of law,” the court said.

