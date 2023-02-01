Traffic enforcers direct motorists in Pasig City, Oct. 4, 2022. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Manila mayors on Wednesday approved a single ticketing system for traffic violations across the region.

The mayors, in a Metro Manila Council meeting, adopted a traffic code that that would standardize fines and penalties for 20 most common violations.

The system will allow motorists pay fines electronically, noted MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes. Driver's license will not be confiscated during apprehension, he added.

“This is a historic moment for all of us because after more than twenty years, Metro Manila is finally adopting the single ticketing system that will highly benefit our motorists,” he said in a statement.

The standardized fines and penalties will be endorsed to the Land Transportation Office and local councils for adoption, the MMDA said.

"The Metro Manila LGUs will have to pass their respective ordinances adapting the Metro Manila Traffic Code 2023 on or before March 15 to fully implement the single ticketing system," said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, who also heads the MMC.

The system will cover penalties for the following traffic violations, the MMDA said.

Disregarding traffic signs

Illegal parking (attended and unattended)

Number coding UVVRP

Truck ban

Light truck ban

Reckless Driving

Unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without license

Tricycle ban

Obstruction

Dress code for motorcycle

Overloading

Defective motorcycle accessories

Unauthorized modification

Arrogance/Discourteous conduct (driver)

Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones

Illegal counterflow

Overspeeding