A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered authorities to continue the release of health workers' allowance despite the end of the COVID-19 state of calamity, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The state of calamity for COVID-19 expired on Dec. 31 and Marcos previously expressed reservations on extending it.

“Tuloy-tuloy ‘yan... ‘yung allowance nila (health workers) ay pinag-aralan namin nang mabuti kahit hindi itinutuloy ang state of calamity ay hindi maapektuhan ang pagbayad,” Marcos said after meeting with health officials, as quoted by the Palace.



(That will continue. We studied their allowance, even if the state of calamity is not extended, its payment will not be affected.)

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier urged Marcos to extend the state of calamity due to COVID-19, saying the country "will be losing its response strategies that we are doing right now."

While the vaccination program continues for a year using existing doses, the DOH cannot procure additional jabs without special authority from the President. The agency this week said it asked special authorization from Marcos for the procurement of bivalent vaccines.

During the meeting with health officials, Marcos noted that the vaccine-sharing COVAX facility shipped to the Philippines almost 1.3 million COVID-19 shots, according to the Palace.

It said Marcos believed the number of vaccine doses "is sufficient for the country for now."

“Pababa naman nang pababa ang ating cases, pababa nang pababa naman ang ating hospitalization, ‘yun ang binabantayan natin. So titingnan natin,” Marcos said.

“Hindi na kailangan kagaya ng 2021 na lagi tayong nagmamadali makakuha ng vaccine dahil pabawas na ‘yung risk, so dapat naman eh mag-adjust din tayo doon sa kung ano ba talaga ang scientific na assessment doon sa sitwasyon ng COVID," he added.

(Our cases keep going down and we are monitoring our hospitalization rate. So we'll look at that. Unlike in 2021, we no longer need to rush in getting vaccines because the risk is going down. We will also adjust based on the scientific assessment of the COVID situation.)