Police officers attend the Simultaneous Oath-Taking and Donning of Ranks of 2nd Level Uniformed Personnel (PCpl-PMAJ) under the CY 2022 Regular Promotion program at the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on January 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only one high-ranking police official out of 955 refused to file a courtesy resignation, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said on Wednesday.

While there are 12 senior police officials who have yet to submit their resignations, of this list, 5 have already retired and 6 are retirees, Abalos clarified.

Abalos refused to disclose the profile of the official and what province they came from.

"We fully respect his right. We are not ordering or commanding anyone. It was just an appeal. No sanctions will be done, nothing at all. Pero siyempre aalamin namin bakit ayaw niya," he told Palace reporters.

Police have been waging an anti-narcotics campaign launched by former president Rodrigo Duterte and continued by his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Abalos described the courtesy resignations as radical and a "shortcut" after previous investigations into allegedly corrupt officers took a long time and produced few results.

