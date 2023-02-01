Then Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian speaks to the crowd during the “UniTeam” grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on Feb. 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives will designate a congressional caretaker for the district that will be left behind by newly-appointed Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Wednesday.

"Usually when a vacancy occurs such as in the case where Cong. Rex Gatchalian has been appointed and has now taken his oath as the secretary of the DSWD, there is a vacancy so there will be a caretaker for the duration of his absence," Romualdez said in an interview.

Romualdez said he would consult with the outgoing Valenzuela City First District representatives and his party, the Nationalist Peoples Coalition, on who would be designated caretaker.

Romualdez explained that the caretaker would be designated pending the holding of a special election.

The Commission on Elections said it might hold a special election upon a formal declaration of vacancy by the House.

Asked if the declaration would be done during the plenary session, Romualdez said, "At the right time."

The Speaker, like other congressmen, congratulated Gatchalian for his appointment.

"The loss of Congress is the gain of the DSWD. We wish you the best of luck. We know that you’re gonna do a fantastic job, you've done so well in Valenzuela," Romualdez said.

Gatchalian will be the second member of the 19th Congress to join the cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Former lawmaker Jesus Crispin Remulla left his seat as representative of Cavite's seventh district to head the Department of Justice.

RELATED VIDEO