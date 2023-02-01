Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — At least 12 barangays in the town of Baco, Oriental Mindoro remain flooded due to inclement weather, its mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor Allan Roldan told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that while weather conditions were slightly improving, the floods were taking a while to subside.

"Sumasabay po iyong high tide. Pangalawa, mabagal po ang labas ng tubig dito dahil sa sobrang dami ng volume," he said.

(The high tide, along with the slow outflow of the large volume of water, is making the floods subside slowly.)

Roldan also noted that while no resident from his town was forced to flee their homes following the flooding, a considerable number of them have been falling ill.

Because of this, the Baco local government's medicine supplies were significantly depleted.

"Halos kinukulang na kami sa gamot dahil siyempre dahil sa araw-araw na baha ay marami na rin pong mga may sakit," he said.

(Our medicine supplies are starting to run out because everyday, we get reports of residents getting sick.)

The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and some members from the private sector have extended assistance to the affected residents, Roldan said.

"Ang kailangan na lang po namin ay iyong malawakang tulong ng pamahalaan natin para maisaaayos ang mga dike o mga flood control kasi mahirap naman po iyong puro ganitong tulong na lang ang ating natatanggap," he said.

"Ang maganda pong tulong ay ang pangmatagalang solusyon," he added.

(We need help in fixing the dikes and our flood control. It's better if the assistance is for a longterm solution.)