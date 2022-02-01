A restaurant in Pasay City is decorated for the Chinese New Year on January 31, 2022, as establishments prepare for the downgrading of the COVID-19 pandemic status to Alert Level 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 9,493 more COVID-19 cases, the first time the tally fell below 10,000 since nearly a month ago, as Metro Manila and nearby provinces eased its COVID-19 restrictions.

The positivity rate was at 28.8 percent, based on test results of samples from 31,053 individuals on Jan. 30, Sunday.

Ten laboratories, which contribute on average 5.5 percent of samples tested and 4.4 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

Of the newly reported cases, 6,961 or 73 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (1,041 cases), Calabarzon (775 cases), and Central Luzon (696 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks, the DOH said.

The number of additional confirmed infections is the lowest in 28 days or since Jan. 4 when 5,434 were announced, noted the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Philippines' cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 3,569,665, of which 176,053 or 4.9 percent remain active. This is the lowest number of active cases since Jan. 10 when 157,526 were reported, the research group said.

Majority or 164,9995 of those still infected with the virus are mild cases and 6,133 others have no symptoms. The rest are broken down as follows: 326 critical, 1,529 severe, and 3,080 moderate.

COVID-related deaths increased by 51 to 54,054. This is the lowest daily death toll in two days when the DOH announced 20 deaths, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Of the newly reported deaths, 50 occurred this month while one was in September last year, the DOH said.

There were 24,210 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,339,558. This is the lowest since Jan. 28 when 13,106 recoveries were announced, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Thirty duplicates, including 17 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 16 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Metro Manila and nationwide are 40 percent and 46 percent used up, respectively. The utilization rates of isolation and ward beds in the capital region and across the country are also below 50 percent.

The government on Tuesday deescalated Metro Manila to Alert Level 2 after four weeks at Alert Level 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases brought by the omicron variant.

Alert Level 2 allows the conduct of limited in-person classes, raises the operating capacity of businesses, and removes the "no vaccination, no ride" policy in public transport.