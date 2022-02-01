Presidential candidate Leody de Guzman joins a protest calling for accountability of supposed labor abuses by corporations in the mining sector in Quezon City on November 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Monday said increasing the wages of workers is justified with the rise in prices of basic commodities.

"It is why the government cannot make the claim that a wage increase is unjustified. The cost of the needs of the workers’ families in order for them to live decently and fulfill their role in society increased as well," the labor advocate told reporters.

The first month of 2022 saw a rise in prices of basic commodities like sugar, flour, fish, and even gasoline.

De Guzman said the national government should be held accountable for price increases and should not put the burden on the Filipinos.

"Since the prices of basic commodities were affected it is certain that it shall generate budgetary constraints on working-class families," De Guzman said.

"For the past two years the government made us suffer in silence because the economy was failing and for this year, they are telling us that the economy remains to be unstable. But then again, it is also the same government that failed to stop the prices of pork and various vegetables to increase," he added.

The labor leader reiterated that wages should be enough for workers to sustain their needs.

"I am calling for an appropriate and humane wage increase for all workers in order to relieve their families from budgetary constraints," he said.



"It’s about time that the issue of national living wages is raised as a national issue and end this fallacious and biased reasoning of government agencies to protect the interests of capitalists."

One of the top priority programs of De Guzman is to abolish contractualization, increase the national minimum wage, and give more benefits to workers.

De Guzman is among the presidential aspirants on the national ballot for the upcoming elections in May together with Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, and former security adviser Norberto Gonzalez, Faisal Mangondato, and Jose Montemayor Jr.

