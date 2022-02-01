Guanzon says a senator influenced delay of Marcos cases resolution at Comelec

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon talks to the media after a hearing with Ronald Cardema explaining his notice of withdrawal as Duterte Youth Partylist nominee at the COMELEC headquarters in Manila on September 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A senator influenced Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to delay the release of the resolution of the disqualification petitions against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said Tuesday.

Guanzon earlier said she voted in favor of the petitions.

"Anybody from any law school can write a resolution in 15 days. I don't know why she cannot, because she's the one who is under influence and she’s acting in conspiracy to make sure that they defeat my vote," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Commissioner Ferolino, lacking in experience in practice of law, was nominated and strongly supported by at least 1 senator. That's already on record, that she will not act like this if it's not (for) that senator who will order her because they're very close since they were both in Davao... I said I will release my separate opinion and I will name the senator, and I named him (senator) to a person in authority."

Guanzon said she would cooperate if she is subpoenaed by the Senate President.

"How can I refuse the Senate of the Philippines? I will go if I am subpoenaed by the Senate President," she said.

"I will tell them when I get there. The important thing is I am doing this on the nation’s interest. On February 3, I will be defenseless. If a senator feels they are alluded to, they should tell Senate President to subpoena me."

Guanzon said she and Ferolino should resign together.

"If you want, since I'm willing to lose more, Ferolino and I should just resign here in front of the Manila Cathedral," she said.

Guanzon said Commissioner Socorro Inting on Thursday would become acting Comelec chairperson and succeed her as presiding commissioner of the First Division.

"That is the protocol. In fact, I wanted to nominate her already. But since there was no vacancy yet, we have to wait until February 3. And that's when the remaining commissioners should make a motion and formalize by resolution the designation of Comm. Socorro Inting, former Justice of the Court of Appeals, as acting chair until the President appoints his new chair," she explained.

More details to follow.