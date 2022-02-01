A woman takes a selfie at a display of Chinese lanterns, which symbolize wealth, fame and prosperity, at a mall in Quezon City in anticipation of the Lunar New Year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to cancel the usual crowded celebrations to avoid the further spikes of infections. Jire Carreon. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged Filipinos to carry the spirit of communal unity and compassion for the needy in welcoming the Lunar New Year.

Duterte said the Year of the Water Tiger “is hoped to bring us good fortune and renewed strength as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that have tested our mettle as a nation.”

“It is my fervent prayer that 2022 will be a better year for all of us, in terms of wealth, health, relationships and progress,” the President said in his Chinese New Year message.

“As we look forward to the blessings of this auspicious occasion, let us continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit, especially to those who are most in need,” he continued.

The leader urged Filipinos, “Let us all look forward to more opportunities for growth and prosperity in the New Year and become instruments of peace, harmony and generosity to all.”

Duterte has declared Feb. 1, 2022 as a special non-working day to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

Manila, home to one of the biggest Filipino-Chinese communities, has canceled festivities for this occasion to limit the spread of COVID-19.