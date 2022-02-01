Diarrhea downs 319 Caraga villagers

Photo courtesy of Davao Oriental provincial government

The Davao Oriental Provincial Health Office on Tuesday said 319 residents were affected by a diarrhea outbreak in the municipality of Caraga.

Of the total, 313 came from Barangay Santiago in Caraga.

A team from the provincial health office has been deployed to respond to the diarrhea outbreak, the Caraga LGU said.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Reden Bersaldo, Caraga has set up a makeshift mini-hospital at an evacuation center and the rural health unit of the town to cater to patients.

At least 28 patients were admitted at the evacuation center, while severely dehydrated patients were confined at the Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital in the neighboring town of Manay.

Bersaldo said that an initial investigation has been conducted and samples of rectal swabs will be sent to a laboratory in Davao City.

“Tests will be done in the next few days to rule out cholera as a causative agent and to find out the main source of infection,” said he said.

Intravenous fluids and other medical supplies have been delivered to the Caraga. Ambulances and additional healthcare workers are also on standby.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang has ordered the provincial health office to expedite emergency response to contain the outbreak.

In October last year, a diarrhea outbreak also occurred in Caraga town, affecting 80 residents, with one turning out positive for cholera. Six residents of Manay also died due to the disease, the provincial health office said.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

