DepEd: Close to 90 percent of Metro Manila teachers vaccinated against COVID-19

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Wednesday that close to 90 percent of Metro Manila's roughly 85,000 teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as face-to-face classes may potentially resume following the downgrade of the alert level in the region.

DepEd NCR Regional Director Wilfredo Cabral told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that the percentage of vaccinated teachers in Metro Manila was larger than the national average, which was 80 percent.

Until February 15, Metro Manila will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, following a downtrend in new infections.

The DepEd said last month that in-person classes in the National Capital Region would resume once the NCR returned to that alert level, which allowed the movement of minors.

When asked if DepEd will require all of its teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Cabral said that anyone teaching at a public school would need to get the jab.

"Ang tanong, 'paano kung hindi pa bakunado?' Yan po ang aming ginagawan ng panibagong polisiya under the Alternative Work Arrangement," he said. "Although hinihikayat po natin na lahat sila ay magpabakuna, pero kailangan natin pairalin ang sinasaad at sinasabi ng mga kautusan, particular po yung mga resolusyon ng IATF na pinapatupad."

(The question is 'what if they're not yet vaccinated?' That's what we're making a new policy on under the Alternative Work Arrangement. Although we're encouraging people to get vaccinated, we need to follow orders, in particular the IATF resolutions currently being enforced.)

When asked if a 'No vax, no class' policy would be instituted for students, Cabral explained that the DepEd was looking into implementing the blended learning approach in delivering education even in the new normal.

"Doon po sa pagbabakuna, ang tinitignan natin in the future is that hindi talaga tayo makakabalik na ang isang buong klase, yung ating 7 by 9 na classroom, ay pupunuin mo katulad ng sitwasyon pre-pandemic na meron itong pinaka-mataas eh 45 students," he said.

(When it comes to vaccinations, we expect in the future that we won't be able to return to the setup where a 7 by 9 classroom will be filled just like pre-pandemic where there were up to 45 students in a room.)

Earlier in January, the pilot implementation of limited in-person classes in the NCR was suspended due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said on Tuesday that authorities in Metro Manila and DepEd would discuss the possible resumption of face-to-face classes in the region.