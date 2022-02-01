The Department of Health (DOH) says it already started its catch-up vaccination drive for diseases like measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and human papilloma virus. Oct. 13, 2021. Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - While children aged 5 to 11 years old have stronger immune system against the coronavirus, it needs to be reinforced with a vaccine as they do not have natural resistance against COVID-19, an expert said Tuesday.

"There is no such thing as natural resistance. All of us are susceptible to catching the virus. Pero children do better than adults na tinatamaan ng COVID. Usually kasi, adults may comorbids," said Dr. Timmy Jimenez, Chairman for Vaccination of Philippine Pediatric Society.

(Children might do better in fighting the virus than adults, because adults usually have comorbidities.)

Getting children vaccinated is still the best way to protect them from the possibility of getting severe COVID-19, Jimenez said.

Parents are already equipped with knowledge and experience dealing with possible side effects from the COVID-19 jab because of supposedly similar symptoms after children receive existing pediatric vaccines.

"Ang magulang, may karanasan na sa effects ng bakuna, not COVID lang. Yung ibang bakuna na bigay na gaya ng against measles and against flu, usually may onting pamamaga, konting fever... sakit ng ulo, pagkahilo. Hindi naman ito grabeng symptoms that will warrant a trip to the ER," Jimenez said of the symptoms that can be expected.

(Parents already know this from the anti-flu and measles vaccines their children get. They can expect fever, headaches, and dizziness - symptoms that do not really warrant a trip to the emergency room.)

The best way to address possible side effects is to monitor them, keep their children hydrated, and have paracetamol at the ready should fever arise.

"Hindi po tayo dapat na mangamba kasi hindi naman lahat ng mga batang nabigyan will be experiencing this (Not all children will experience these symptoms, so let's not worry)," Jimenez advised.

Parents reluctant to get their children inoculated should remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is much like other pediatric vaccines their children got as infants.

"Bakuna, in general, 'yan ang reason kung bakit tayo nagbibigay ng bakuna - to give added protection, hindi lang from COVID. With other vaccines, we have to remember that benefits outweigh the risk," said Jimenez.

If they still have doubts, they could consulting their child's pediatrician.

Getting information from a trusted source is still the best way to make the decision, said Jimenez, while also advising against relying on information from unverified sources on social media.

She said over 6 million adolescents (12-17 years old) have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and they have already seen a large number of registrants for the inoculation of children aged 5 to 11 years old.

"That in itself gives you a snapshot na may segments of our society that are willing to have their children vaccinated," she said.

As more studies need to be done to know whether COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for children 4 years and younger, Jimenez said parents should remain cautious in bringing their little ones out to public especially now that the National Capital Region is back to Alert Level 2.

The pediatric vaccination roll-out in Metro Manila is set to start on Feb. 4.