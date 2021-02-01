WHO against age cap in COVID-19 vaccination drive: representative

People undergo health checkup during a COVID-19 vaccination simulation in Manila. January 28, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The World Health Organization said Monday it would not advise putting an age restriction for government's COVID-19 vaccination program.

The priority is to protect the most vulnerable, healthcare workers and other frontliners, said WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeysinghe.

Some 20 percent of vaccines that the Philippines will get from the WHO-backed COVAX facility is "primarily earmarked" to said groups, he added.

"We are not actually advising a cap on the age because if you look at the age groups, the mortality becomes increasingly higher as age increases. Priority is to vaccinate and protect the most elderly," he told ANC's Headstart.

Some countries began vaccination for those aged over 90 to minimize deaths, he added.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier said it might issue an advisory on the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on "very old and very frail" individuals following 33 deaths among elderly people in Norway who received their first dose.

Norway has said no link has been established between the inoculation and the deaths but recommended doctors consider the overall health of the most frail before giving them the jab.