PH ready to repatriate Filipinos in Myanmar, says Palace

Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. Reuters/Stringer

MANILA - The Philippine government is ready to facilitate emergency repatriation of Filipinos in Myanmar amid the ongoing political turmoil in the Southeast Asian country, Malacañang said Monday.

Myanmar's military earlier seized power and detained the country’s democratic leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar President Win Myint, after allegations that their National League for Democracy (NLD) party committed "election fraud".

“Gumagalaw po ngayon ang ating embahada sa Myanmar upang magbigay ng tulong sa lahat ng Pilipino. Kung gusto pong umuwi ng mga Pilipino, gagawan po natin ng paraan na sila ay makauwi,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said during his virtual briefing.

“Kung gusto po nila ng temporary shelter sa embahada ay gagawan po natin ng paraan. Pinag-iingat nga po natin ang lahat ng ating mga kababayan sa Myanmar,” he added.

Philippine soldiers are currently on standby to airlift or ship out Filipinos in Myanmar if necessary.

Roque emphasized that the ongoing coup in Myanmar is an internal matter that the Philippine government will not meddle in.

“Inaasahan po natin na sa lalong mabilis na panahon ay babalik ‘yan sa normal, bagaman ang pangyayari sa Myanmar ay isang bagay na internal at hindi po natin pinahihimasukan,” he said.

“Ang importante po ang kaligtasan ng ating mamamayan.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly" condemned the military detention of Myanmar's leaders.

In a statement, he called on the military to "respect the will of the people" and "adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue".

- with Agence France-Presse

