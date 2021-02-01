PH logs 1,658 add'l COVID-19 cases; total at 527,272

Manila's Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) cold storage facility at the Sta. Ana Hospital’s 7th floor which could keep different vaccines in its designated temperatures. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday reported 1,658 additional COVID-19 cases, or a total of 527,272 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines.

Five testing laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

An additional 58 COVID-related deaths and 27 recovered patients were also recorded.

With 10,807 total fatalities and 487,574 total recoveries, the country's active cases stood at 28,891 or 5.5 percent of the cumulative total.

The Philippines has been logging an increased number of deaths since last week. But the DOH said this is due to late reporting of deaths, with some only recently confirmed through “harmonization” of data with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The first coronavirus death outside of China, where the disease is believed to have originated, was recorded in the Philippines a year ago today. The 44-year-old Chinese man was the Philippines second confirmed COVID-19 case, who arrived from Wuhan City, china via Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, of the active infections in the country, 88.5% have mild symptoms, 5.3% are asymptomatic, 3% are in critical condition, 2.7% have severe symptoms, and 0.56% have moderate symptoms.

Since last week, the DOH has stopped disclosing the list of areas with the most number of new cases.

A total of 4 recovered cases were removed from Monday's official tally because of duplicate entries.

