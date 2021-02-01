Pasig’s contact tracing app to serve as registration for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pasig City Hall. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Pasig residents no longer need to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because the city government will use its contact tracing app instead, Mayor Vico Sotto said Monday.

Sotto said the local government would use the “PasigPass” app for its COVID-19 vaccination program instead of asking residents to register again.

“Para seamless, so mas mabilis. Hindi na kailangan ng panibagong rehistrasyon (It’s faster. There’s no need for a new registration),” Sotto told ABS-CBN News.

Over a million residents of Pasig City as well as non-residents have registered on PasigPass since its launch last October, according to the local government.

Aside from PasigPass, a valid ID will also be required for those wishing to avail the vaccine, said Sotto.

Under Pasig City’s plan, nearly 200,000 frontliners, indigents, senior citizens and uniformed personnel would be prioritized to get the vaccine.

Sotto said Pasig residents would strictly follow a schedule for vaccination instead of following a “first come, first served” scheme.

“Ite-text po naming personally kaya ‘yong impormasyon natin sa PasigPass, siguraduhin natin na up to date. Kailangan active ang phone number,” Sotto said.

Senior citizens without cellphones may get in touch with their barangay officials, the local chief executive added.

Pasig is eyeing to immunize 700,000 of its residents against COVID-19, which has infected over 525,000 in the entire country.

Sotto also said the city would hire additional nurses before the vaccine rollout.

