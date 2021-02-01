Local govts urged to hold face-to-face discussions about COVID-19 vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines

MANILA — Local chief executives need to do house-to-house and town hall discussions to convince their constituents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a University of the Philippines professor said Monday.

“Paano natin mari-reach ang mga lola’t lolo natin kung hindi sila active sa social media, kung pangit ang internet connection?” Nina Castillo-Carandang, a heath social scientist under the UP College of Medicine, said during a virtual Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines forum when asked about ways to increase vaccine confidence.

(How are we going to reach the elderly if they are not active on social media, if their internet connection is not that good?)

Castillo-Carandang, a member of the government’s National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) on COVID-19 Vaccine, presented different surveys showing the relatively low percentage of Filipinos wanting to get vaccinated.

She said local governments should go “back to basics.”

“Maaaring small groups na (These could be small groups with) physical distancing. Small town halls in our barangays to do face-to-face explanations,” she said.

Castillo-Carandang said elderly people in rural areas are still using the radio, which, she said, might be an additional avenue for vaccine education.

She said experts from institutions like the UP College of Medicine are ready to lend their help.

Based on her own experience, she said people are convinced to get vaccinated once doctors explain how immunization works.

However, she cautioned the officials from using the vaccination program to get the commitment of voters.

She said all Filipinos have the right to be vaccinated and vaccines should not be traded for votes.