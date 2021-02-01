List of medical schools eligible to hold face-to-face classes to be released soon

Ininspeksiyon noong Disyembre 2020 ng Commission on Higher Education at National Task Force Against COVID-19 ang Our Lady of Fatima University sa Valenzuela para sa face-to-face classes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Monday said it would soon release the list of medical schools that are qualified to hold face-to-face classes on a limited basis.

CHED has been evaluating the capacity of some medical schools to send third year and fourth year students to physical classes since last year, Commissioner Prospero De Vera said in an interview on state-run channel PTV.

"In the next 2 to 3 weeks, malalaman natin ilan ang maaaprubahan. Tingnan natin kung ilan yung makakapasa," he said, without mentioning how many medical schools applied for it.

(In the next 2 to 3 weeks, we will know how many will be approved. Let's see how many will pass the evaluation.)

Among the requirements for the resumption of physical classes in medical schools is the retrofitting of several facilities to ensure that students would not be carriers of COVID-19, according to CHED's guidelines.

Each medical school in areas under general community quarantine should also coordinate with their respective local governments, De Vera said.

"Kung may [COVID-19] infection, ito ay ipasasara ng Komisyon hanggang maayos yung problema," he said.

(If there is a COVID-19 infection, the Commission will have to close the school until the problem is resolved.)

De Vera disclosed that University of the Philippines-Manila has been allowed to hold in-person classes for some of its students.

"In-approve na sila ahead of time kasi 'yung kanilang base hospital ay Philippine General Hospital (PGH) na napakahigpit ng health protocols," he said.

PGH is safe that students are more likely to contract COVID-19 outside the hospital, he said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the resumption of face-to-face classes for some medical courses in areas with the lowest quarantine levels to ensure the country would have enough health frontliners.

