House OKs on final reading bills suspending SSS, PhilHealth contribution rate hikes

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading two bills that separately authorize the President of the Philippines to suspend increases in the contribution to the Social Security System (SSS) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

The chamber passed House Bills 8512 and 8461 to empower the President to suspend the implementation of scheduled increases to contribution rates for the pension fund and the state health insurer.

"Still confronted with the challenges brought by the pandemic, however, the general public’s clamor for a reprieve from this additional financial burden prompted even the President to ask PhilHJealth to defer the implementation of the increase," House Committee on Health Vice Chairman Joet Garcia said.

Suspending PhilHealth's scheduled 0.5 percent rate hike "will not jeopardize the financial viability of the social health insurance program," said Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, who authored HB 8461.

"The expected collections from direct contributors for 2021 amount to P86.8 billion, which means suspending the scheduled hike results in the foregoing of about P12 billion, an amount that clearly the reserve fund can absorb," she said, noting that PhilHealth still has a P163-billion reserve fund as of November 2020.

Among those who voted against the passage of the bills were Bayan Muna Representatives Eufemia Cullamat and Ferdinand Gaite, arguing these are only temporary relief and any increase should never be allowed.

"Sa HB 8512, nakadepende na lamang sa Presidente sa konsultasyon sa Secretary of Finance kung isususpinde ang awtomatikong pagtaas," Gaite said of the bill that pertains to SSS contributions.

(Under House Bill 8512, it's up to the President and the Secretary of Finance if they want to suspend the automatic rate hike.)

"Dahil temporaryo, panandalian lamang ang relief sa ating mga manggagawa... Ni hindi na kinokonsulta ang mga miyembro at mga manggagawa," he said.

(Because this is temporary, the relief for our workers will only be for a short period of time... Members and workers were not even consulted about it.)

Instead of giving the chief executive the power to suspend SSS rate hikes, the scheduled increases for the pension fund should be scrapped, Cullamat said.

"Sa halip na pigain ang mamamayan, matagal nang ipinapanawagan na ipagbuti ng SSS ang collection efficiency nito mula sa mga delinkwenteng employer," she said.

(Instead of asking the poor for more, we've been urging the SSS to improve its collection efficiency rate especially from delinquent employers.)

"Hindi dapat hintayin pa ang state of emergency para tanggalin ang awtomatikong pagtaas sa SSS contributions," she said.

(We should not wait for a state of emergency to remove the automatic increase of SSS contributions.)

Despite the pleas of some minority lawmakers, the bill would now be transmitted to the Senate, which needs to pass a counterpart measure before the legislation can be submitted to Malacañang for the President's signature.

