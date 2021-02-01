Former Senator Vic Ziga passes away: family

MANILA – Former Senator Vic Ziga has passed away, his family announced Monday. He was 75.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone you love... My true inspiration, motivation and Mentor. I will always look up to you," the former legislator's son, Vic Ziga, Jr., said on Facebook.

"I may not achieve the things you’ve done (as) Senator, Governor, Assemblyman, Cabinet Member... But the best is you're my Papa. Will miss you so much Papa," he added, without disclosing the cause of death.

Some senators offered their tribute to the late politician, who served during the 8th Congress (1987-1992), according to the website of the Philippine Senate.

"I am sad. We did not serve together but we were textmates during these last few years. We talked politics and I enjoyed his insights regarding our political landscape," Senate President Vicente Sotto III said.

"RIP Senator Vic Ziga, colleague of my father in the first post EDSA congress. Condolences to his family (and) kababayans in Bicol especially," Sen. Sonny Angara, son of the late Sen. Edgardo Angara, said in a tweet.

Born on September 30, 1945 in Manila, Ziga was the son of former Albay governor Venancio Ziga and former senator Tecla San Andres Ziga.

He was an alumnus of Ateneo de Manila University, the University of Sto. Tomas, and the University of California in Los Angeles.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1975.

According to his Senate profile, he ran and won in the 1984 Batasang Pambansa elections.

He filed various bills like the establishment of the National Rehabilitation Center for drug addicts, requiring secondary schools to teach drug addiction and abuse, and increasing the minimum basic monthly salaries of public school teachers.

In 1986, he was appointed Minister of General Services and became a Senator and served as Chairman of the Commission on Appointments, Senate Electoral Tribunal and 16 committees.

Senator Ziga was married to Carmen Velasco with whom he has five children.