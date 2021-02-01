Chinese survey ship that took shelter in Catanduanes leaves after weather improves

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday said a Chinese survey ship that took shelter for several days in Philippine waters has already left.

A report from the PCG said the ship, Jia Geng, left Cabugao Bay at 6 a.m. under PCG monitoring.

It entered Philippine waters at around 9 p.m., and sought shelter due to bad weather.

"Immediately, PCG Catanduanes deployed boats to board said vessel. But the captain refused to be boarded due to (COVID-19) health protocol," PCG said.

The ship, based on its documents, is a Chinese marine scientific research vessel.

The PCG also said that the Department of Foreign Affairs informed them that the Chinese embassy in Manila was requesting for diplomatic clearance for the vessel.

The DFA reportedly approved said request.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, commander of the AFP Southern Luzon Command, confirmed the ship requested clearance from DFA to seek shelter up to February 2.

In September last year, the ship was spotted by the military to have intruded the Philippine waters in Calayan Island in Cagayan.

The ship also claimed it was merely taking refuge in the area due to bad weather, and left three days later.

