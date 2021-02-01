'Case closed,' says DOH of Quezon City patient with UK COVID-19 variant

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Health considers the case of a Quezon City resident who was earlier reported as the country's first case of UK COVID-19 variant as closed.

"We have already closed it because we were able to identify all those close contacts and naipag-test naman natin sila (tested them)," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing Monday.

"They were all quarantined, also. They were monitored. And the results of the variant or genome sequencing were all negative."

"Yes, close na po 'yong case na 'yon (that case is closed) when it comes to contact tracing," she added.

The Philippines detected its first UK variant case on Jan. 13 from the 29-year-old real estate agent from Barangay Kamuning, Quezon City, who traveled to Dubai with his girlfriend.

The patient has since recovered from COVID-19 but will still be monitored by health authorities. His girlfriend and mother, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, were also negative of the UK COVID-19 variant.

The Quezon City government earlier doused concerns on the possible spread of the more transmissible coronavirus, saying the patient was immediately quarantined.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte had said the man went directly to a quarantine hotel upon arrival in the country and did not roam around the latter's community.

The country also has 16 other cases of UK COVID-19 variant, of which 12 were detected in Bontoc town, Mountain Province.

The DOH clarified these cases are not related to the patient in Quezon City. Majority of the patients in Bontoc have also recovered from the illness.

Four more cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected from 2 overseas Filipino workers returning from Lebanon, and 2 patients in La Trinidad, Benguet and Calamba City, Laguna.