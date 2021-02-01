Bicolanos bid farewell to the country’s oldest Catholic bishop

Priests from the Diocese of Virac bring the remains of Bishop Jose Crisologo Sorra to his final resting place in the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Virac City, province of Catanduanes, on February 1, 2021. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Catholics gathered at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Virac City, Catanduanes to say goodbye to the country's oldest Catholic bishop.

Bishop Jose Crisologo Sorra on Monday was laid to his final resting place in the basement of the Cathedral where he served for nearly two decades. He was 91.

Sorra, the first prelate of the Diocese of Virac and later bishop emeritus of Legazpi City, died on January 21 at the Tanchuling Hospital in Legazpi due to respiratory failure secondary to pulmonary embolism.

More than 100 priests and seven bishops concelebrated the funeral mass that was led by Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Caceres.

Tirona said Sorra was a very active prelate who had “many firsts” and “led his flock to fulfill the mission of building the Church of the Poor in the peripheries.”

“Of all the good things that we are saying about Bishop Sorra, one thing is certain - that he is a son of God who dedicated his life serving the least and the most vulnerable,” Tirona said.

Sorra was the first chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Youth of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

Before his appointment as Bishop of Virac in 1974, he was the Secretary-General of the CBCP.

Sorra was born on March 9, 1929, and was ordained on March 17, 1957.

He became the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Legazpi on March 1, 1993, until his retirement in 2005.