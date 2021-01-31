Airport authorities say they assisted 75-year-old American stranded in NAIA

Photo by Raoul Esperas for ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority said it has extended assistance to the 75-year-old American stranded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport for the past 2 weeks.

The MIAA Media Affairs Division, in a text message to ABS-CBN News, said General Manager Ed Monreal instructed T1 Manager Irene Montalbo to attend to Maurice Francis O'Connor.

Airport authorities bought a multifunctional bed for O'Connor a day after his story was posted and the video of the stranded American went viral on social media.

MIAA also said airport authorities regularly supply O'Connor with his daily meals.

The Airport Public Affairs Office, for its part, will follow up with the US Embassy since it has been informed of O'Connor's deteriorating mental condition, aside from the fact that the latter refuses to wear face mask and face shield.

Airport police have persuaded O'Connor to transfer to their barracks for a more comfortable sleeping location but the latter refused the invitation.

A Thai national who claims to be O'Connor's friend reportedly visited the latter and O'Connor was able to talk to his son through his friend's mobile phone.

Travel arrangements for O'Connor's trip back to Thailand are being prepared.

O'Connor, who claims to be a Vietnam war veteran, has been stranded at the airport for the past two weeks with no money and no place to stay, surviving on food handouts from airport employees.

An immigration officer visited O'Connor but was unable to get clear answers due to the latter's deteriorating mental condition.

Sources disclosed that O'Connor was not allowed to board his flight after he failed to show medical documents as proof that he is free from COVID-19, as well as other health requirements. - report from Raoul Esperas

